"Rather than settling on a few policy themes and methodically going about the tricky business of advancing them through a political system in which the President’s power is often limited, he has engaged in the TV pundit’s game of instant response and instant outrage. To try to shape the next day’s coverage, he also engages in instant policymaking. The result is chaos—chaos that every day diminishes the aura of his Presidency and further enrages him."
Save Our Nation - Put Trump Back On "The Apprentice"
Current Status: Published (4)
Wed Feb 8, 2017 6:42 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment