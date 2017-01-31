Newsvine

By loyal.opposition
Tue Jan 31, 2017
    “[No man has the] right to mislead others, who have less access to history, and less leisure to study it. ... Thus substituting falsehood and deception for truthful evidence and fair argument.”

    — Abraham Lincoln, “Cooper Union Address,” 1860

