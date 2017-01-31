By loyal.opposition

“[No man has the] right to mislead others, who have less access to history, and less leisure to study it. . . . Thus substituting falsehood and deception for truthful evidence and fair argument.”
— Abraham Lincoln, “Cooper Union Address,” 1860
“[No man has the] right to mislead others, who have less access to history, and less leisure to study it. . . . Thus substituting falsehood and deception for truthful evidence and fair argument.”
— Abraham Lincoln, “Cooper Union Address,” 1860
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment